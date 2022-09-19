Diversified Trust Co Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 769,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,813,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

