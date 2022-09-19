Diversified Trust Co Has $21.97 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.49. 91,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,879. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.37.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

