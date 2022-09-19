Diversified Trust Co Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $6.06 on Monday, hitting $302.83. The stock had a trading volume of 55,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,914. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.13 and a 200 day moving average of $303.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

