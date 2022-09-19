Diversified Trust Co Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,117. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.33. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

