Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in AON by 4.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.40.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.82.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

