Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $342.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.93. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

