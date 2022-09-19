Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,954 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $98.66. 107,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,546,237. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.61 and a 52-week high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

