DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Down 13.1% in August

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 850,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the second quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 59.1% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in DocGo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Stock Performance

DCGO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 523,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,510. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

