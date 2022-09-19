Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Cut by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,909 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for about 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Dollar Tree worth $92,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.03. 57,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

