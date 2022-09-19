Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Sells $13,588.96 in Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $13,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,933,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,282,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 75,774 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $44,706.66.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,865 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $49,582.80.

On Thursday, August 18th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 17,900 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $15,215.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $68,334.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $45,006.19.

On Thursday, August 4th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $61,709.85.

DOMA opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. Research analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Doma by 6,364.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Doma by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,021,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOMA. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

