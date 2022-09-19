Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Increased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 444,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,462,000 after buying an additional 131,344 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.61. 46,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,906. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

