Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:D opened at $80.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

