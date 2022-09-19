Douglas A. Robinson Sells 221 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Workday Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Workday stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,219,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,187,000 after buying an additional 51,273 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

