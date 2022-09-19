Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.4 days. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.30. 129,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,001. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $793.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFH. TheStreet downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

