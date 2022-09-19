Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Dream Impact Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

Dream Impact Trust stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. Dream Impact Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

