DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 534,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DTM traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.18. 491,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $59.36.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

