DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTRT Health Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 1,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTRT Health Acquisition Stock Performance

DTRT Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.14 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,590. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

DTRT Health Acquisition Company Profile

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

