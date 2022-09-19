Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DPG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 63,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

