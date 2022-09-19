Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,360,149 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $14.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTE. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 799.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 49.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 969,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 128,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.