Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.20.

EMN stock opened at $79.13 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $77.74 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $100.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

