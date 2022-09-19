Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,507,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $157.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.