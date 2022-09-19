Edge (EDGE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.16 Million

Edge (EDGE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. Edge has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $11,309.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edge has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. One Edge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0815 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00119779 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00858635 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Edge Profile
Edge’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en.
Edge Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.
