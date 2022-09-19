Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 552,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

