Egretia Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,778.00 (EGT)

Egretia (EGT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $51,778.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00117742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00878061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io.

Egretia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate.EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

