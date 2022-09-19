Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Update

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EIGR. StockNews.com lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insider Transactions at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIGR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.04. 288,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.68. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 672.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

