Einsteinium (EMC2) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,195.00

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $3,195.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00269606 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001017 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002488 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030986 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,851,805 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.