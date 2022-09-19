Electroneum 24 Hour Volume Hits $52,027.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $51.79 million and approximately $52,027.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00019226 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,928,798,951 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

