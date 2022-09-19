Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Increased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $308.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

