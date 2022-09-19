Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $112.08 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.00 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.35.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

