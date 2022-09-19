Elk River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $23,674,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $97.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

