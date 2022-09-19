Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.