Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $312.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $302.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.44 and its 200 day moving average is $341.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

