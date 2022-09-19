Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $237,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,660 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,076,000 after buying an additional 2,230,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $48.13 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

