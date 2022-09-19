Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.16. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.