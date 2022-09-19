Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $941,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after buying an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,369 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $61,128,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $54.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

