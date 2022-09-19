Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in American Water Works by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

American Water Works stock opened at $148.40 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

