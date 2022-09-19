EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,800 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 537,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EMCORE Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMKR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.03. 301,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.30. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EMKR. Northland Securities cut EMCORE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

About EMCORE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter valued at $1,355,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 340,579 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 763.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 279,814 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 57.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 607,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 222,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

