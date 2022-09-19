Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Sells 491,255.38 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total transaction of 491,255.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christian Muirhead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total transaction of 468,828.08.

On Thursday, August 4th, Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total transaction of 458,616.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up 0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching 23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,739. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is 23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 31.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $408,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $2,096,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.