Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 63.3% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,796,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 696,565 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187,499 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition alerts:

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,832. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.