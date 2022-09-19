EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.37.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $120.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.62.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

