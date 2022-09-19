Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Head to Head Analysis

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permian Resources and Epsilon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $1.03 billion 2.15 $138.18 million $1.28 6.09 Epsilon Energy $42.40 million 3.77 $11.63 million $1.07 6.50

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epsilon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 28.46% 18.68% 13.04% Epsilon Energy 42.69% 31.90% 25.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Permian Resources and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

58.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.75, indicating that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Permian Resources and Epsilon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Permian Resources presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.04%. Given Permian Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Epsilon Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 110,969 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves, 819,726 barrels of NGL, and 305,052 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

