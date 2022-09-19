Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Update

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 12,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 962,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of ESPR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,196. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $495.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $714,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 8,606 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,871.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.