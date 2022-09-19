Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $335,109. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Esquire Financial stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.35. 39 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,253. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $317.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

