Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the August 15th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EPM stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.05. 425,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,712. The company has a market cap of $271.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -363.60%.

EPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 192.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 368,953 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $2,478,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 341,153 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 46.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,631 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

