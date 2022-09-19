Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 44,298 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after purchasing an additional 412,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after purchasing an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.64. 30,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,546,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $103.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

