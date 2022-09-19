Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in August

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Exchange Income stock remained flat at $35.27 on Friday. 51 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

