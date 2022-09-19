Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. 511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 174,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 186.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.