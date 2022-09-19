Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 154,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eyenovia Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 131,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,430. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,084,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 116,121 shares of company stock valued at $191,071. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

About Eyenovia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eyenovia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eyenovia by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eyenovia by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth $33,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

