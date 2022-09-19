FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Update

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FB Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of FBK stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.92. 126,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,871. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.07.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $135.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

