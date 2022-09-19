FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) currently has $186.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.04.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.01. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.